Postcard Delivered 121 Years Late

Somebody mailed a postcard to 11 Cradock Street in Wales, and the postal service delivered it on Friday. The only strange thing is that it's dated August 3, 1903, reports Wales Online . It's addressed to "Miss Lydia Davies," who presumably lived at the address 121 years ago. These days, the Swansea Building Society occupies the location, and the organization has issued a plea on social media for help making sense of the postcard. The link has images of it.

The writing is a bit hard to read, and even the readable parts are tough to understand. "It's quite vague," says the organization's Henry Darby. "They are speaking of something they are both aware of but don't want to reveal it on the postcard." As translated, the main part of the note reads something like:

'Dear L. I could not, it was impossible to get the pair of these. I am so sorry, but I hope you are enjoying yourself at home. I have got now about 10 (unreadable) pocket money not counting the train fare so I'm doing alright."

The postcard turned up without any explanation. "It is likely that this postcard was put back into our system rather than being lost in the post for over a century," says a spokesperson for the Royal Mail, per UPI. "When an item is in our system, we are under obligation to deliver it to the correct address." (More strange stuff stories.)