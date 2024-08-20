Michael Madsen Charged With Domestic Battery

Actor Michael Madsen has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with his wife of 28 years, DeAnna Madsen. The 66-year-old, who's appeared in multiple Quentin Tarantino films including Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, was arrested in Malibu in the early hours of Saturday and had bail set at $20,000, People reports. He has since been released.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a woman claimed "her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," per the BBC. "The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," the statement added. A rep for the actor said there was "a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," per Variety. Madsen—also known for roles in Thelma & Louise, the James Bond flick Die Another Day, and the Free Willy franchise—has been married to DeAnna Madsen, 64, since 1996.