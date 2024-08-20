A Top Quarterback Unloads on His Former Coach

Bad blood between quarterbacks and head coaches aren't uncommon in the NFL, but they usually don't get aired out in public to this degree. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa delivered a blistering critique of former Miami coach Brian Flores in a podcast that came out on Monday, reports CNN.

"To put it in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you [that] you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right, and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, 'Dude, you are the best fit for this,'" Tagovailoa said on the Dan LeBatard Show. "How would it make you feel listening to one or the other, you see what I'm saying?"