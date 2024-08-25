Rapper Giving $1K a Month for a Year to 30 Families

Rapper Gunna plans to change the lives of 30 families in his hometown of South Fulton, Georgia, outside Atlanta. Rolling Stone reports that in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the artist has launched a $500,000 guaranteed income program that will provide a monthly $1,000 stipend to 30 families for one year. BET notes that the program's stated goal is to "provide support services ranging from financial empowerment to mental health." This includes mentorship opportunities in various entertainment and tech fields. Applications are open here for the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program, which will launch on September 18 on the heels of "Gunna Day" in South Fulton.

Yes, the four-time Grammy nominee (one of his hits is here) also has an official day—September 16—on his home turf, first established in 2021. (Chicago also had a Gunna Day.) Residents of South Fulton have already benefited from the 31-year-old's philanthropy, which has included programs that provided free clothing and groceries in his former middle school. "The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the city of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents face," said South Fulton Mayor Khalid. (Another rapper must have all his songs approved by the US government.)