California Beach Town's Vexing Problem: Sewage

The "town awash in poop" is not a sought-after tourism slogan, but it's how the New Republic describes the California surf town of Imperial Beach near San Diego. The problem for residents is that the description is an apt one. The poop in question comes from across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. The trouble began in 2017 when a sewage pipeline burst and sent feces and wastewater into the Tijuana River and eventually onto the shores of Imperial Beach. Since then, the town has had persistent sewage contamination with cascading effects on the local tourism economy. Sections of Imperial Beach have been closed to swimmers for more than 900 straight days, and bars and restaurants are struggling to survive.