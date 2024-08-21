This Is Why We Can't Have Nice 'All You Can Eat' Specials

A woman apparently took the All You Can Eat Special at Applebee's to mean "All You and Your Friends Can Eat" and the tale of alleged sharing ended in chaos and arrest. As Local 12 reports, 28-year-old Shawneesha Cobbs of Chicago was with a group on Aug. 2 at an Applebee's in Portage, Indiana, when she opted for the aforementioned $15.99 special. Problem being, NBC News reports, she allegedly shared her food with the rest of the table.
When a manager objected and billed Cobbs for two specials, the discussion got heated, with the group saying Applebee's failed to specify "per person pricing," though it is indeed specified on the menu. Cobbs then refused to pay the updated bill, and the cops were called. Things degraded from there, with a dispatcher hearing "multiple people screaming, threatening people." Today reports police twice warned Cobbs she could be hit with a disorderly conduct charge but say she continued yelling, even when a friend tried to put a hand over her mouth. Cobbs was ultimately arrested. A member of her group paid the tab.