After Scary Mid-Air Dive, 895 Boeing Planes Must Be Inspected

Following a terrifying mid-air dive in March that left more than 50 people injured on a flight from Australia to New Zealand, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of the aircraft involved in the LATAM Airlines incident. Nearly 900 Boeing 787 Dreamliners must be inspected within the next 30 days, NBC News reports. Of those, 158 are registered in the US and the other 737 are registered in other countries. The FAA says the cause of the March incident was the captain's seat in the cockpit jerking forward and disconnecting the autopilot system, and that four other similar incidents involving the "uncommanded movement" of captain's seats or first officer seats have been reported, Reuters reports.