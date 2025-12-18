Government Concedes Its Failures in Mid-Air Collision

The government admitted Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration and the Army played a role in causing the collision last January between an airliner and a Black Hawk helicopter near the nation's capital that killed 67 people. The official response to the first lawsuit filed by one of the families of victims said that the federal government is liable in the crash partly because the air traffic controller violated procedures that night, the AP reports. But the filing suggested that others, including the pilots of the jet and helicopter, also played a role.

The military was aware that "a substantial number of 'near miss' events" had occurred near the airport, the government filing said. "The United States admits that it owed a duty of care to Plaintiffs, which it breached," it added, per ABC News. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the American Airlines regional jet while it was landing at Reagan National Airport in northern Virginia, just across the river from Washington, officials said.

One of the attorneys for the family of Casey Crafton, Robert Clifford, said the government "rightfully acknowledges" it's not the only party responsible for the crash and that there were several causes, per the AP. The lawsuit also blamed American Airlines and its regional partner, PSA Airlines; those airlines have filed motions to dismiss. Additional findings are due at a Jan. 26 hearing of the National Transportation Safety Board.