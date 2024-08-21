In Jobs Market, 'The Vibes Have Gotten Worse'

More Americans are looking for a new job and expecting to lose the one they have, according to the New York Federal Reserve's July consumer poll , released Monday. The survey, which has been polling roughly 1,000 Americans about work every four months since 2014, found 28.4% of respondents were looking for a job in July, up from 19.4% a year ago. That's the highest rate since March 2014, per NBC News . Meanwhile, the share of people who expect to lose their jobs in the next four months climbed to 4.4% from 3.9% a year ago—a new survey record, Bloomberg reports.

"It's not like people should be panicked—this is not like 2008, or COVID—but, given an ordinary person's balance of risks, it probably is a little higher," Guy Berger, director of economic research at the Burning Glass Institute, a labor research group, tells NBC. "The vibes have gotten worse." On the bright side, the share of consumers who expect to receive a job offer in the short term is up from a year ago, layoffs remain low, the rate of job openings is above pre-pandemic highs at 4.9%, and the percentage of people aged 25 to 54 who are employed remains at an all-time high of 80.9%.

Still, there are signs that the US economic outlook is worsening beyond the rising unemployment rate, per NBC. The share of transitioning employers is at a record high for the survey at 7.1%, up from 5.3% last July, while the share of people who had a job four months ago and are still with the same employer is at a record low 88%, down from 91.4% a year ago. This "increased churn" in the labor market suggests workers are "increasingly dissatisfied with their wages and benefits," per Bloomberg. Wage expectations remain high at more than $81,000—or $94,500 for men and $66,400 for women. (More labor market stories.)