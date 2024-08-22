Mammoth Hunters Might've Been More Clever Than Thought

Ice Age hunters who took down mammoths and other large game may not have done so by tossing spears. New research suggests this "would have been less than useless—leaving a hunter with no spear and an angry mammoth," per the Hill . Because no one knows for sure how ancient spears incorporating a wood shaft, wood or bone foreshaft, and fluted stone blades were used—none have been found intact—archaeologists at the University of California, Berkeley, experimented with replica spears in which a blade was lashed to the foreshaft, and foreshaft lashed to the pole. When the spears were thrown or thrust, the blades were prone to shatter against anything hard, like wood or bone, the Guardian reports.

The blades did cut through soft tissue, like hide, but proceeded no further. "The impact just dies," Dr. Scott Byram, a stone tool specialist at UC Berkeley and co-author of the study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE, tells the Hill. Used another way, however, these spears were likely far more effective, researchers say. They uncovered mounds of historical evidence of humans using planted spears, or pikes, to take down large game over thousands of years. Basically, the butt end of a pointed spear would be braced against the ground, with the blade facing upward. Hunters would encourage an animal to charge forward, impaling itself on the blade.

"You can actually stop the animal before you get killed," says Byram. The animal's momentum "keeps it moving so it gets stuck through the hide." With the pike technique, researchers believe "the spear tip functioned like a modern day hollow-point bullet," per UC Berkeley. "The kind of energy that you can generate with the human arm is nothing like the kind of energy generated by a charging animal," says study co-author Jun Sunseri, a Berkeley associate professor of anthropology. "It's an order of magnitude different." The researchers now hope to test pikes against a replica mammoth to better understand what Byram calls an "amazing" Native American hunting innovation. (More archaeology stories.)