Ukraine: 'Sub Sea Baby' Pulls Off a Big First on Russian Sub

Ukraine says a new kind of drone has just taken its war at sea below the surface. On Monday, Ukraine's domestic intelligence service claimed the nation's underwater drones critically damaged a Russian Kilo-class submarine docked near Novorossiysk, calling it the first publicly acknowledged strike by its unmanned submersible weapons, per the New York Times . The vessel reportedly was equipped with four launchers for Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russia has repeatedly used against targets across Ukraine. Moscow confirmed there was an attack but insisted the submarine wasn't harmed.

Euronews puts the sub's cost at around $400 million. Ukraine's Security Service said the operation—which the Wall Street Journal notes "could herald a new front in naval warfare," if Ukraine's claim holds—was carried out with its navy, used a system it identified as "Sub Sea Baby," per the Times. Ukraine has been quietly building a fleet of miniature, unmanned submarines—basically long-range torpedoes shaped like black cylinders with fins. The units range from about a foot in diameter to more than a yard, and some are able to travel hundreds of miles. Kyiv has already used sea drones to push much of Russia's Black Sea Fleet into port and to hit refineries and tankers tied to Russia's oil trade.

The timing of the strike appeared calibrated for negotiations. It came as President Volodymyr Zelensky met US and European officials in Berlin to discuss peace proposals, and as Ukraine tries to show it can still threaten superior Russian forces. "Achieving results on the front line is crucial so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy," Zelensky said Friday on a visit near Kupiansk, where Ukraine claims to have surrounded dozens of Russian troops.

Ukraine's military said it also launched a major aerial drone attack overnight on a Russian gas processing plant. Despite these higher-profile strikes, Ukrainian forces remain largely on the defensive as Russia grinds forward in small increments along parts of the front. Ukraine has previously targeted the Kilo-class Rostov-on-Don with missiles in occupied Crimea, saying repeated strikes left that boat beyond repair.