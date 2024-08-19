Candidate Says He Is 'Meat Avatar' for AI Bot

There's going to be an unusual candidate on the ballot in the primary for the mayoral race in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Tuesday: Victor Miller, who says he is the "humble meat avatar" for VIC, an artificial intelligence bot that would run the city. Miller, a library worker, says VIC—which stands for Virtual Integrated Citizen—can process huge amounts of data and make unbiased decisions, the Guardian reports. VIC, a customized ChatGPT bot, says Miller would ensure "all actions are legally and practically executed."

"We're certainly little trailblazers. So it's exciting," Miller told Wyoming Public Media in June. "I told my model, 'Hey, you are running for mayor of Cheyenne,'" he said. Miller said that while AI will continue to advance, the technology in its current form is more than good enough to "get rid of the human element."