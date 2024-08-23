Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 RFK Jr. Withdraws From Arizona Ballot Amid Swirling Trump Speculation Speculation mounts that Kennedy will exit presidential race, endorse Trump By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Aug 23, 2024 12:00 AM CDT Copied Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday, a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area as speculation grows that Kennedy could drop his independent presidential bid and endorse the Republican nominee, the AP reports. Kennedy is scheduled to speak at 2pm Eastern time in Phoenix "about the present historical moment and his path forward," according to his campaign. Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale. Trump, campaigning Thursday in southern Arizona at the US-Mexico border, said that "no plans have been made" for Kennedy to appear with him on Friday. But he noted they would be in the same city at the same time. On Thursday evening, Trump's campaign made an unusual announcement, teasing that he would be joined by "a special guest" at his Glendale event. Hours later when he called into Fox News Channel after the Democratic National Convention wrapped, Trump said of Kennedy, "I have no idea if he's going to endorse me." But he noted that they were going to be in the same state and said, "It's possible we will be meeting tomorrow and we'll be discussing it." (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 stories.) Report an error