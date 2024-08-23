RFK Jr. Withdraws From Arizona Ballot Amid Swirling Trump Speculation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday, a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area as speculation grows that Kennedy could drop his independent presidential bid and endorse the Republican nominee, the AP reports. Kennedy is scheduled to speak at 2pm Eastern time in Phoenix "about the present historical moment and his path forward," according to his campaign. Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale. Trump, campaigning Thursday in southern Arizona at the US-Mexico border, said that "no plans have been made" for Kennedy to appear with him on Friday. But he noted they would be in the same city at the same time.