Jennifer Affleck Wants a Name Change After Divorce

The world may know her as J-Lo, but the courts know her as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. For only a while longer, though: As part of her divorce filing against Ben Affleck, the 55-year-old superstar has formally requested to change her name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, reports USA Today. Lopez filed for divorce this week on the two-year anniversary of the celebrity couple's wedding, though they had been separated since April, per CNN. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, their second one.