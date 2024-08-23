Jennifer Affleck Wants a Name Change After Divorce

The world may know her as J-Lo, but the courts know her as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. For only a while longer, though: As part of her divorce filing against Ben Affleck, the 55-year-old superstar has formally requested to change her name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, reports USA Today. Lopez filed for divorce this week on the two-year anniversary of the celebrity couple's wedding, though they had been separated since April, per CNN. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, their second one.
"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," a source tells People of Lopez. The outlet has a lengthy recap of the ups and downs of the marriage, and it notes that Lopez deliberately chose their anniversary date for the filing. It "gives her control of the process," says one associate. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)