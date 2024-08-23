16 States Sue Over 'Keep Families Together' Program

Opponents are suing to end a federal program that could potentially give nearly half a million immigrants without legal status who are married to US citizens a path to citizenship. Sixteen Republican-led states filed suit Friday to halt the program launched by President Biden in June, saying in court filings that the Biden administration bypassed Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for "blatant political purposes," the AP reports. The Department of Homeland Security, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and other Biden administration officials are named in the suit.

Under the "Keep Families Together" policy, which started taking applications Monday, many spouses without legal status can apply for something called "parole in place," offering permission to stay in the US, apply for a green card, and eventually get on a path to citizenship.