McMaster Says He Still Doesn't Get 'Putin's Hold on Trump'

Donald Trump and HR McMaster saw Russian President Vladimir Putin differently. Early in Trump's presidential term, McMaster writes in his new book, the national security adviser told his wife, Katie, when he got home one night, "After over a year in this job, I cannot understand Putin's hold on Trump." Appearing on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, the Washington Post reports, McMaster said he still can't. He did see Putin's flattery of Trump as effective. After one dose of it, Trump said, "It is always a great honor to be so nicely complimented by a man so highly respected within his own country."