Body of Delta Worker Killed in Explosion Was 'Unrecognizable'

The son of one of the workers who was killed Tuesday after a tire exploded in a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said his father planned to retire soon. Andre Coleman told 11Alive that his 58-year-old dad, Mirko Marweg of Stone Mountain, had worked for Delta for more than two decades. "I'm in a state of shock," Coleman said. "I wanted to view the body because I didn't believe it was true. Neither did my mom."

He says the Clayton County Medical Examiner told them the body was "unrecognizable." Marweg was identified by tattoos and a Mississippi State lanyard he wore around his neck. The second victim has been named as Luis Aldarondo, 37, of Newnan, Georgia. The AP reports a third worker who was seriously injured is still receiving medical care, per Delta. The men were killed while disassembling wheel components for maintenance. No cause for the explosion has been provided. Marweg's brother tells WSB-TV he is "extremely perplexed" as to how it happened. (More explosion stories.)