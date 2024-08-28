Museum Welcomes Nude Visitors—but Requires Shoes

A museum in France is retaining just one part of the "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy. Marseille's Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations, or Mucem, is letting visitors to its new Naturist Paradises exhibition experience the 600 pieces on display in the nude one evening a month—so long as they have shoes on. "It's to avoid getting splinters," Eric Stefanut of France's FFN naturist organization tells the Guardian in reference to the parquet floors.

The museum is typically closed on that night. "Therefore, visitors taking part are naturists and are naked," per the museum, which noted 80 unclothed visitors attended its August event. (See photos from that night here.) Naturism is defined as "a way of life in harmony with nature characterized by the practice of communal nudity with the intention of encouraging self-respect, respect for others, and for the environment."

The museum touts France as being at the forefront of the lifestyle, noting it "is the world's leading tourist destination for naturists," though the AFP notes there is no official ranking. Still, the museum is convinced: France's "temperate climate and the presence of three seas have facilitated the establishment of communities, which—with the exception of Switzerland—have few real equivalents elsewhere in Europe," it says. The exhibition closes Dec. 9. (More naturism stories.)