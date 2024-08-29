Trump Shares Vulgar Post About Kamala Harris

Former President Trump continued to lob sexually themed grenades at Kamala Harris on Wednesday, reposting on Truth Social a photo of Harris and Hillary Clinton captioned, "Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently..." The jab, notes the New York Times , furthers Trump's contention that Harris' political rise in California was helped along by her 1990s relationship with Willie Brown, then the state Assembly's speaker. Ten days earlier, Trump shared a video parodying Alanis Morissette's "Ironic," changing that word to "moronic." At one point the song goes thusly: Harris "spent her whole damn life down on her knees," as a photo of Brown flashes.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said that he hadn't discussed the image with Trump and didn't know if Trump "even saw the comment that was on there or simply the picture," reports Reuters. The Harris camp has repeatedly dismissed the Brown accusation as sexist. The theme also played out in the 2020 election, when Trump supporters donned "Joe and the Hoe" T-shirts, which reappeared in the current cycle until President Biden dropped out of the race.