4 Dead in Mass Shooting on Chicago-Area Train

Four people were fatally shot on a train Monday morning in what the Chicago Transit Authority calls a "heinous and egregious act of violence." Forest Park Police Deputy Chief Christopher Chin said all four victims were passengers on a Blue Line train headed into the Forest Park terminal west of Chicago, CBS News reports. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, reports NBC Chicago . The alleged shooter fled the scene but was later located on a Pink Line train through surveillance video and taken into custody by Chicago police.

Police said all four victims, who were found after a 911 call around 5:30am, appeared to be homeless people and there is no known connection between them and the shooter, CBS News reports. They said the shooting appeared to be completely random. "This obviously is shocking. You know, it is uncommon here to have a mass shooting like this, especially this close to home that we're actually investigating on a holiday," Chin said. "So, for people to feel unsafe, it's justified."

"Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train," the CTA said in a statement, commending Forest Park and Chicago police for their quick actions. (More Chicago stories.)