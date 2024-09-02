Saudi Bigwig Trying to Push Earlier Oasis Reunion

The Oasis reunion could come earlier than expected. The Brit-pop-era band ended a 15-year hiatus last week by announcing a tour of the British Isles next summer, with 17 gigs selling out on Saturday following a scramble for tickets by Oasis fans. However, Liam and Noel Gallagher, the once-feuding brothers who are the face of Oasis, could be on the stage together way before then if a Saudi boxing promoter gets his own way, per the AP . Liam is slated to perform some hits at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 21 ahead of the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, when more than 90,000 spectators are set to attend.

Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser who organizes boxing events for the kingdom, said Monday he wants Noel to be at Wembley, too. "It will be something amazing if we get them together," the chair of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority said in an interview with British radio station talkSPORT. "We will try, we will try. Why not?" Oasis' representatives didn't immediately respond when contacted by the AP.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has become a major player in sports, enticing top soccer players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the kingdom, setting up a breakaway golf series, and also being the host to many high-profile boxing fights by offering lucrative purses. Online ticket sites strained under demand for Oasis' first shows in 15 years, with prices starting at just under $100 and rising to a $666 package that includes a preshow party and merchandise. All tickets have sold out. Some tickets are still available for the Joshua-Dubois fight.