Tobey Maguire's Ex Is Getting Hitched Again

Eight years after her split from Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer is ready for another trip down the aisle: The jewelry designer, 47, is engaged to 33-year-old billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi. "YES!!!" was the short and sweet caption (and apparently her answer) that Meyer included with a Saturday photo on Instagram showing her wrapped in a smiling Ogunlesi's arms and showing off what appears to be a "large diamond ring" on her left hand, per People .

Ogunlesi, who founded and heads up the Ogunlesi Group entertainment and music management firm, is the son of Nigerian billionaire and investment lawyer Adebayo Ogunlesi, who's said to be worth $1.7 billion. The couple made their red-carpet debut in November, and despite Meyer being the expert on all things gemstones, it seems to be Ogunlesi who picked out her engagement ring. "I wouldn't expect anything less for the jewelry queen!" one commenter noted of Meyer's new bling. Meyer replied, "It was alllll him! Total surprise."

Meyer and Maguire were married from 2007 until their breakup in 2016; their divorce was finalized in 2020. They share two kids: Ruby Sweetheart, 17, and Otis Tobias, 15. It was seemingly an amicable split, with Meyer proclaiming in a 2022 podcast, per Page Six: "I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death, and we have the most beautiful family." (More Jennifer Meyer stories.)