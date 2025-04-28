Entertainment / Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rock Hall Getting 7 New Entrants White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker are among them By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 28, 2025 6:11 AM CDT Copied This combination of photos shows Cubby Checker, left, British singer Joe Cocker, and Cyndi Lauper. (AP Photo) See 4 more photos Seven new inductees will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. The 2025 class, as announced on Sunday, per the AP: Bad Company Chubby Checker Joe Cocker Cyndi Lauper Outkast Soundgarden The White Stripes All will be inducted, some posthumously, in a ceremony that airs Nov. 8 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Disney+, per USA Today. ABC will carry a condensed version at some point. Nominees that didn't get in this year included Mariah Carey, Phish, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, the Black Crowes, and Oasis. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. The selection criteria include "an artist's impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique." (More Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stories.) See 4 more photos Report an error