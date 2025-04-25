Justin Bieber on Coachella Speculation: 'Gossip,' 'Lies'

Justin Bieber has issued a rare response to the internet speculation about his wellbeing, posting a lengthy message on Instagram Thursday following much online drama related to his appearance at Coachella. He was caught on video at the southern California music festival with his 15-year-old brother, looking thin and smoking what some speculated was cannabis, leading to concerns that he might be struggling with substance abuse issues, People reports. While he didn't address the rumors specifically, Bieber's post referred to "gossip" and "lies" and the "mean and hurtful" people who spread them, NBC News reports. He said he was treated "like ass" by people who are most likely jealous of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.