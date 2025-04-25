Justin Bieber on Coachella Speculation: 'Gossip,' 'Lies'

Justin Bieber has issued a rare response to the internet speculation about his wellbeing, posting a lengthy message on Instagram Thursday following much online drama related to his appearance at Coachella. He was caught on video at the southern California music festival with his 15-year-old brother, looking thin and smoking what some speculated was cannabis, leading to concerns that he might be struggling with substance abuse issues, People reports. While he didn't address the rumors specifically, Bieber's post referred to "gossip" and "lies" and the "mean and hurtful" people who spread them, NBC News reports. He said he was treated "like ass" by people who are most likely jealous of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
"God's forgiveness" was a big theme of the message, with Bieber telling readers that more than just attending church and reading the Bible is required of believers, TMZ reports. He says remembering that "I am flawed too and god forgave me" helps him to get through the hard times, as does remembering that "hurt people hurt people." Bieber, 31, and Hailey Bieber, 28, share one child together, born last year; in addition to the concerns around Bieber's mental health, rumors have also long swirled about their relationship being on the rocks. Also this month, sources have claimed the singer is millions of dollars in debt. (More Justin Bieber stories.)