Conclave Gets a Fact-Check

Speculation surrounding a conclave to elect a pope is a time-honored tradition. But for the impending conclave following the death of Pope Francis, the ranks of armchair Vatican experts have swelled, thanks to Hollywood. Conclave the film, a 2024 political thriller that has seen renewed interest in the wake of Francis' death, accurately portrays many rituals and contemporary problems facing today's Catholic Church. But Vatican experts warn the movie doesn't get everything right, reports the AP.

Scenery and aesthetics: The movie excels at re-creating the look and feel of a conclave, but it's not a perfect re-creation, per the Rev. Thomas Reese, a Vatican expert. He calls the movie's production values "marvelous," but noted slight discrepancies in the cardinals' dress. "The red in the cardinals' garments was a deep red, while the reality is more orange," he notes. "Frankly, I like the Hollywood version better."