Conclave Gets a Fact-Check

Ralph Fiennes film is an award-winning political thriller but not entirely accurate from Vatican's POV
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 25, 2025 4:40 PM CDT
Cardinals hold the red three-cornered biretta hats inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Nov. 19, 2016.   (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Speculation surrounding a conclave to elect a pope is a time-honored tradition. But for the impending conclave following the death of Pope Francis, the ranks of armchair Vatican experts have swelled, thanks to Hollywood. Conclave the film, a 2024 political thriller that has seen renewed interest in the wake of Francis' death, accurately portrays many rituals and contemporary problems facing today's Catholic Church. But Vatican experts warn the movie doesn't get everything right, reports the AP.

  • Scenery and aesthetics: The movie excels at re-creating the look and feel of a conclave, but it's not a perfect re-creation, per the Rev. Thomas Reese, a Vatican expert. He calls the movie's production values "marvelous," but noted slight discrepancies in the cardinals' dress. "The red in the cardinals' garments was a deep red, while the reality is more orange," he notes. "Frankly, I like the Hollywood version better."

  • Papal protocols: The movie aligns with real-life expectations for a quick conclave, says Villanova University theology professor Massimo Faggioli. "A long conclave would send the message of a [Catholic] Church divided and possibly on the verge of a schism. The history of the conclaves in the last century is really a story of short conclaves." He also notes that while the voting process was depicted accurately, the ballots are burned not after each vote, but after each session (typically two votes).
  • Holy plot hole: Perhaps the biggest egregious error of the movie: A key character, the archbishop of Kabul, Afghanistan, arrives just before the conclave with paperwork declaring the late pope had made him a cardinal "in pectore"—"in secret"— allowing him to vote for the next pope. "If the name is not announced publicly by the pope in the presence of the College of Cardinals, he has no right to attend a conclave," Reese says.
  • And another: A second outlandish storyline involves the dean of the College of Cardinals breaking the seal of the confessional by revealing to another cardinal what a nun confessed to him, says Reese. "He committed a mortal sin and would be automatically excommunicated."
  • The politics: Catholic University of America canon law instructor Kurt Martens says the labels of cardinals being either liberal or conservative in the film "don't help us." "Even someone we think is a liberal cardinal is pretty conservative by secular standards," he notes.
