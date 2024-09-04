Ketanji Brown Jackson, Matt Damon Were Once Paired

Matt Damon has co-starred with the likes of Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and, of course, longtime pal Ben Affleck. Now, a new name has emerged who's shared the spotlight with the 53-year-old actor and Oscar-winning screenwriter, per People : Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, though their thespian time together took place long before Jackson ascended to the high court's bench. Jackson, also 53, made the surprise reveal over the weekend on CBS Sunday Morning , explaining she and Damon had been in a drama class together at Harvard, and that they once served as practice partners during a scene from Waiting for Godot.

"The reason why I remember it is because he was already kind of well known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be ... his scene partner for a particular class," Jackson recalls, adding, "He's not going to remember this, of course." As for how the scene went, Jackson said their instructor's words were: "Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we'll talk."

Jackson noted, "I was like, 'Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene.'" Jackson noted that she and Damon never did a live performance together in front of an actual audience. Both People and the Hollywood Reporter note that Jackson spoke about this pairing a couple of years back, and that Damon didn't actually remember his performance with the future SCOTUS justice—but, he told the AP at the time, "that's so cool!" (More Ketanji Brown Jackson stories.)