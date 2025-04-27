Sinners Holds Off a Star Wars Rerelease

Horror movies are often one-week wonders at the box office, but Ryan Coogler's Sinners is defying the odds and proving to be true event cinema. In its second weekend in theaters, Sinners earned $45 million in ticket sales from theaters in the US and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. That's down a miniscule 6% from its Easter holiday launch , the smallest drop in any genre since Avatar in 2009. Worldwide, Sinners has now made $161.6 million. For the industry, the showing demonstrates that the film's reach has broadened beyond horror fans to mainstream audiences wanting to see what the hype is about, the AP reports.

Sinners easily topped the biggest new competition this week: The Accountant 2, a sequel starring Ben Affleck and released by Amazon MGM Studios, which opened in third place with an estimated $24.5 million. Audiences gave the film a promising A- CinemaScore. The competitor that beat The Accountant 2 for second place was a 20-year-old Star Wars movie: Revenge of the Sith. The anniversary rerelease took in an estimated $25.2 million over the weekend, with many sellouts reported, more than doubling last year's release of The Phantom Menace. Internationally, it earned $17 million from 34 territories, giving it a $42.2 million global weekend. It's one of the top-grossing rereleases ever. A Minecraft Movie was fourth with $22.7 million, bringing its domestic total to around $380 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

