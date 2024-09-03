Suspect Charged With Killing 4 on Chicago Train

A 30-year-old man accused of carrying out a mass shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority train on Labor Day has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Rhanni S. Davis was arrested around 90 minutes after the shooting on a Blue Line train bound for the Forest Park suburb, CNN reports. Police said the four victims were sleeping when they were shot around 5:30am and they may have been homeless. The victims were shot in two separate train cars in what was apparently a random attack, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified three of the victims on Tuesday, NBC Chicago reports. Adrian Collins, 60, and Margaret A. Miller, 64, were shot in the head, and Simeon Bihesi, 28, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said. No name was provided for the fourth victim, a man. Police said no fights or other confrontations were seen in surveillance footage and the motive for the mass shooting is unknown.

The suspect has been arrested multiple times in Cook County since 2012 under various names, including Rhianni Davis and James McDavis, NBC Chicago reports. After he pleaded guilty to a battery charge in 2014 under the name James McDavis, he was given a fine and two years of court supervision, according to court records. Charges for the unlawful use of a weapon and having an open container under the name Rhianni Davis were dropped in 2019 and another weapons charge was dropped in 2021. (More Chicago stories.)