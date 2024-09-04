'One of Ukraine's Most Recognizable Faces' Resigns

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Kuleba, 43, didn't give a reason for stepping down. His resignation will be discussed by lawmakers at their next session, parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page. Four other Cabinet ministers tendered their resignations late Tuesday, making the Cabinet reshuffle likely the biggest since Russia's February 2022 invasion, per the AP . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated last week that a reshuffle was imminent, with the war poised to enter a critical stage, and as its 1,000-day mark looms in November.

Zelensky needs to keep up Ukraine's morale amid the grinding war of attrition and steel the country's resolve for another hard winter. During the war, Kuleba has been second only to Zelensky in carrying Ukraine's message and needs to an international audience, whether through social media posts or meetings with foreign dignitaries. In July, Kuleba became the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia's invasion. He has been foreign minister since March 2020. Kuleba's successor isn't yet known but is expected to be announced on Thursday. Several Ukrainian media outlets, citing unnamed sources, said Kuleba's deputy, Andrii Sybiha, would become the country's chief diplomat.

The new foreign minister will likely accompany Zelensky to the UN General Assembly in New York next week, which is an opportunity to lobby global leaders for their support. Meanwhile, a nighttime strike on Lviv killed seven people and injured 52, Ukraine's rescue service said. Another Russian attack injured five people in Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, regional head Serhii Lysak said. Kuleba said the Lviv and Kryvyi Rih attacks showed Ukraine's need for more Western support. "To put an end to this terror, Ukraine's partners must promptly deliver the promised air defense systems and ammunition, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow us to launch long-range strikes on all legitimate military targets in Russia," he wrote on X. More here.