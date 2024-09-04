University of South Carolina Urged to Cancel Harris 'Roast'

The NAACP has joined lawmakers and students urging the University of South Carolina to call off a Sept. 18 "roast" of Vice President Kamala Harris starring two leading far-right figures as "roastmasters." The event, advertised with what the Post and Courier calls a "vulgar misspelling" of Harris' name, will feature Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and right-wing British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. It was organized by the campus chapter of Uncensored America, which calls itself an organization "dedicated to fighting for freedom of speech."

In a letter to university president Michael Amiridis, the NAACP said it was calling for the roast to be shut down "because of the blatant sexist and racist nature of the event, the advertisement for it, and the potential for violence on campus because of the proposed event," the Hill reports.