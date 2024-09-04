Unknown Number of Casualties in Georgia School Shooting

The shooting occurred at Apalachee High School in Barrow County
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 4, 2024 11:41 AM CDT
Students are evacuated to the football stadium after the school campus was placed on lockdown at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.   (Erin Clark via AP)

A school shooting took place in Georgia on Wednesday morning, and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirms there are casualties, but it says "details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time." WSBTV reports emergency responders were summoned to Apalachee High School around 10:20am following reports of an active shooter. A suspect is in custody, and students were moved to the school's football stadium.

The AP reports the school is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution adding Apalachee has about 1,900 students enrolled. The AP reports the road to the school was backed up for more than a mile as parents tried to reach the scene. Erin Clark said she left her car and ran to the school with other parents. She found her son, Ethan, sitting in the bleachers; he told her that after hearing gunshots he and other classmates barricaded their room's door and hid.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the following statement: "I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation." (More school shooting stories.)

