Man Admits Killing Ex's Mom in 2001 Cold Case

A Maryland cold case spanning more than two decades has reached a conclusion with a guilty plea. Eugene Gligor, 45, of Washington, DC, admitted to the 2001 murder of Leslie Preer, a mother from Chevy Chase. Gligor was connected to the crime after police used genetic genealogy, tracing DNA found under Preer's fingernails to a distant relative in Romania who had submitted their DNA to an online database. This led authorities to Gligor last year. Preer's daughter, Lauren, knew Gligor as a teenager; they dated at age 15, and she was 24 when her mother was killed, per Fox News. Authorities say Lauren's family had welcomed Gligor into their home, making the crime especially difficult for them. At the time of the killing, Gligor had no criminal record.