Man Convicted of Road Rage Assaults Is Charged Again

A driver is accused of a road rage attack in Hawaii—less than a year after being released from prison for a series of similar attacks in California, reports Fox News.
- Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was charged in Honolulu after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old and her mother last week. The teen told police she was parking her vehicle when a Tesla sped past, and she and the driver "exchanged words," per the AP. The man stopped, assaulted the women, then drove away, say police.
- Radimak had been released from prison in August after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for a series of violent attacks on fellow drivers in California, reports KABC-TV. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to charges of assault, vandalism, elder abuse, and criminal threats. Several attacks were captured on dash-cam video showing Radimak using a metal pipe to strike the other car. Most of the victims were women.
- Following this new arrest, authorities in Hawaii set his bail at $100,000. He faces charges there for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and two counts of assault.
