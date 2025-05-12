Man Convicted of Road Rage Assaults Is Charged Again

Nathaniel Radimak accused in Hawaii less than a year after release from prison
Posted May 12, 2025 7:31 AM CDT
A driver is accused of a road rage attack in Hawaii—less than a year after being released from prison for a series of similar attacks in California, reports Fox News.

  • Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was charged in Honolulu after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old and her mother last week. The teen told police she was parking her vehicle when a Tesla sped past, and she and the driver "exchanged words," per the AP. The man stopped, assaulted the women, then drove away, say police.

  • Radimak had been released from prison in August after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for a series of violent attacks on fellow drivers in California, reports KABC-TV. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to charges of assault, vandalism, elder abuse, and criminal threats. Several attacks were captured on dash-cam video showing Radimak using a metal pipe to strike the other car. Most of the victims were women.
  • Following this new arrest, authorities in Hawaii set his bail at $100,000. He faces charges there for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and two counts of assault.
(This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

