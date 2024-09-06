Ex-Mafia Hitman Sentenced in Whitey Bulger Slaying

A former Mafia hitman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday in the 2018 fatal prison bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger. Federal prisoner Fotios "Freddy" Geas was sentenced in federal court in West Virginia after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the AP reports. Prosecutors said Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after he arrived at the troubled US Penitentiary, Hazelton, from another lockup in Florida in October 2018. Defense attorneys disputed that characterization, saying Geas hit Bulger with his fist.

Geas, 57, was already serving a life sentence for previous violent crimes, and was a close associate of the Mafia who acted as an enforcer but was not an official "made" member because he is Greek, not Italian. The Justice Department said last year that it would not seek the death penalty against him in Bulger's killing. Another Hazelton prisoner, Massachusetts gangster Paul DeCologero, was sentenced to more than four years in prison in August on an assault charge in Bulger's killing. Prosecutors said he acted as a lookout for Geas. A third inmate, Sean McKinnon, pleaded guilty in June to lying to FBI special agents. McKinnon was given no additional prison time and was returned to Florida to finish his supervised release.