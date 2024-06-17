Inmate Linked to Bulger Killing Won't Serve Extra Time

The man accused of acting as a lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger won't serve additional prison time after pleading guilty Monday to a charge of lying to federal agents. Sean McKinnon, wearing shackles, was hugged by both of his attorneys after US District Judge Thomas Kleeh agreed with prosecutors' recommendation that he be given credit for serving 22 months in custody after his indictment, the AP reports.

McKinnon was accused along with two other inmates in the 2018 killing at a troubled West Virginia prison. Fotios "Freddy" Geas and Paul J. DeCologero are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head within hours of Bulger being transferred to USP Hazelton.

Plea deals for the three were disclosed May 13. Plea hearings and sentencings are set for Aug. 1 for DeCologero and Sept. 6 for Geas.