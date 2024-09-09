Stocks Snap 4-Day Losing Streak

Palantir Technologies jumped 14% in its first trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would add the company to its widely followed S&P 500 index. Dell Technologies rose 3.8%, and Erie Indemnity fell 0.6% after they likewise got a notice of promotion to the index. Trading in Big Lots was halted after the discount retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

This upcoming week will feature the latest monthly updates on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels. Such reports used to be the most anticipated economic data of each month, but market watchers say they're now taking the back seat to updates on the job market because of worries about a possible recession.