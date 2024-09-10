At Grand Canyon, 7th Fatality in Less Than 6 Weeks

Another person died at the Grand Canyon over the weekend, in what officials say is the seventh death at the national park in little more than five weeks. Patrick Horton, 59, of Colorado was on the tenth day of a noncommercial, self-guided trip along the Colorado River when others in the party found his body near the river around 5:30am Saturday, NBC News reports. His cause of death has not yet been released. It comes on the heels of six other deaths since July 31:

A North Carolina college student who fell to his death near a scenic viewpoint on July 31.

A BASE jumper who died trying to parachute into the park on August 1.

A New Mexico woman whose body was found August 6.