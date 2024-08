Three people died at the Grand Canyon in less than a week, with the latest death being that of a 20-year-old Albuquerque woman who is believed to have entered the canyon on or around August 3. Leticia Castillo went missing, prompting a multi-day search, and her body was found Tuesday, the Guardian reports. Her death is the third at the national park since July 31, when a college student fell to his death from the rim the day before a BASE jumper died while trying to parachute into the park. No additional details about Castillo's death have yet been released; it remains under investigation, WLBT reports. (Amid high temperatures, three hikers died in the Grand Canyon over a three-week period earlier in the summer.)