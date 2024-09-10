Carlsbad Caverns Blasts 'World Changing' Cheetos Bag

"At the scale of human perspective, a spilled snack bag may seem trivial, but to the life of the cave it can be world changing." That's the message rangers from Carlsbad Caverns National Park offered last week, along with a photo of an abandoned Cheetos bag, in an attempt to get tourists to stop littering in the New Mexico park, reports CNN.

In a Friday Facebook post, the park noted the "thousands" of folks who converge on the main cave each day cause "incidental impacts" that are hard to stop from happening—for instance, "the simple fact that every step a person takes into the cave leaves a fine trail of lint." Offending Cheetos bag: But, per the post, "other impacts are completely avoidable. Like a full snack bag dropped off-trail in the Big Room." The park, which allows only plain water in the cave, continues that "to the owner of the snack bag, the impact is likely incidental. But to the ecosystem of the cave it had a huge impact."