Ukraine Pushes for Strikes Deeper Into Russian Territory

Ukraine made a new call Saturday on the West to allow it to strike deeper into Russia after a meeting between US and British leaders a day earlier produced no visible shift in policy on the use of long-range weapons. "Russian terror begins at weapons depots, airfields, and military bases inside the Russian Federation," Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said Saturday. "Permission to strike deep into Russia will speed up the solution." Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called on allies to greenlight the use of Western-provided long-range weapons to strike targets deep in Russian territory, the AP reports. So far, the US has allowed Kyiv to use American-provided weapons only in a limited area inside Russia's border with Ukraine.

Discussions on long-range strikes were believed to be on the table when President Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in Washington on Friday, but no decision was announced immediately. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing the US and other allies to allow his forces to use Western weapons to target air bases and launch sites farther afield as Russia has stepped up assaults on Ukraine's electricity grid and utilities before winter. "We need to boost our air defense and long-range capabilities to protect our people," Zelensky wrote Saturday on social media. "We are working on this with all of Ukraine's partners." Other developments included: