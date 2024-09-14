Trump Answers Criticism of Conspiracy Theorist Ally

Donald Trump has declined to put much distance between himself from Laura Loomer, saying that while he doesn't agree with every statement she's made, the conspiracy theorist is "a free spirit" who "has to say what she wants." Some of his Republican supporters, including Sen. Lindsay Graham and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , evidently were hoping for more of a break. Sen. Thom Tillis joined that chorus with a post on Friday, after Loomer was seen at Trump's side several times this week, Politico reports. A "DNC plant couldn't do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump's chances of winning re-election," Tillis wrote.

When asked about Loomer on Friday by reporters, Trump first said he wasn't aware of her positions. "She's got strong opinions, and I don't know what she said, but that's not up to me," he said. "I'm not sure why you asked that question," he added, per NBC News. Loomer has called herself "pro-white nationalism" and a "proud Islamophobe." In addition to comments that Greene called, in at least one instance, "extremely racist," Loomer has aired a host of conspiracy theories. They include claims that President Biden was behind the attempt to assassinate Trump in July, per the New York Times, and that Democrats had signed up Taylor Swift for an "election interference psyop."

In addition, Loomer has said the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job"; Trump took her with him to memorial events on Wednesday. He apparently had brushed up on her positions by Friday night, posting that he disagrees "with the statements she made" on Truth Social while defending the messenger. "Laura's a supporter. I don't control Laura, Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit," he wrote. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)