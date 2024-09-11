Melania Trump Questions 'Truth' About Rally Shooting

Melania Trump apparently believes she is not being told the truth about the attempt to assassinate her husband at a rally in Pennsylvania two months ago. In a video posted on her social media accounts on Tuesday, the former first lady says there is "definitely more to this story," CNBC reports. "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," she says. "Now the silence around it feels heavy."

"I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" she asks. "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth." She released a statement thanking Secret Service agents and law enforcement soon after the shooting, but this is the first time she has spoken about it on camera, Politico reports. The 30-second video ends with a link to buy her memoir Melania, which will be released on Oct. 8.

The New York Times notes that Tuesday's video and other "cryptic" videos posted recently "are the most the public has heard from the mysterious former first lady in a long while." She attended the final night of the Republican National Convention but did not speak. In a video posted Sunday, she spoke about how "the 2020 election results changed our lives forever." "It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband," she said. (More Melania Trump stories.)