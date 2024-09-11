Abortion Rights Will Be on Missouri Ballot

A measure undoing Missouri's near-total abortion ban will appear on the ballot in November, the state's high court ruled Tuesday, marking the latest victory in a nationwide fight to have voters weigh in on abortion laws since federal rights to the procedure ended in 2022. If passed, the proposal would enshrine abortion rights in the constitution and is expected to broadly supplant the state's near-total abortion ban. Judges ruled hours before the Tuesday deadline for changes to be made to the November ballot, the AP reports.

Supreme Court judges ordered Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to put the measure back on the ballot. He had removed it Monday following a county circuit judge's ruling Friday. The order also directs Ashcroft, an abortion opponent, to "take all steps necessary to ensure that it is on said ballot." Secretary of State's Office spokesman JoDonn Chaney said the office is putting the amendment on the ballot, although Ashcroft in a statement said he's "disappointed" with the ruling. Missouri banned almost all abortions immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, the campaign backing the measure, lauded the decision. "Missourians overwhelmingly support reproductive rights, including access to abortion, birth control, and miscarriage care," campaign manager Rachel Sweet said in a statement. "Now, they will have the chance to enshrine these protections in the Missouri Constitution on November 5." Eight other states will consider constitutional amendments enshrining abortion rights, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, and South Dakota.