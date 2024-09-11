Bank of America Inches Closer to Its $25-an-Hour Goal

Bank of America has pledged it would raise its minimum wage to $25 by 2025, and it just got one step closer to reaching that goal. On Tuesday, the finance giant announced it would up its lowest pay rung to $24 an hour, starting in October, for both full-time and part-time hourly workers, per a release. That increase would mean a minimum annual salary of nearly $50,000 for a full-timer, with "thousands" to benefit from the pay raise, per CBS News. That outlet notes the average poverty threshold for a family of four in 2023 was $30,900, according to the latest Census Bureau data.