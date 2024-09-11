Some of What the Nazis Took Has Finally Been Returned

Stanislawa Wasilewska was 42 when she was captured by Nazi troops on Aug. 31, 1944, in Warsaw and sent to the women's concentration camp at Ravensbrueck, Germany. From there, she was sent to the Neuengamme forced labor camp, where she was given prisoner number 7257 and had her valuables seized. Eighty years later, Germany's Arolsen Archives returned Wasilewska's jewelry to her grandson and great-granddaughter at an emotional ceremony in Warsaw late Tuesday during which families of 12 Polish inmates of World War II Nazi concentration camps were given back their confiscated belongings. More such ceremonies are planned, reports the AP.
- Wasilewska's family was given back her two amber crucifixes, part of a golden bracelet, and a gold wristwatch engraved with the initials KW and the date 7-3-1938, probably marking her wedding to Konstanty Wasilewski. When Nazi Germany was defeated in 1945, Wasilewska was taken by the Red Cross from Neuengamme to Sweden, but she later returned to Poland. She's buried in her native Grodzisk Mazowiecki, near Warsaw.
- From another family, Adam Wierzbicki, 29, was given two rings that belonged to Zofia Strusinska and a golden chain and tooth filling of Jozefa Skorka, two married sisters of his great-grandfather, Stanislaw Wierzbicki. Captured together, the sisters, like Wasilewska, also went through Ravensbrueck and Neuengamme before the Red Cross took them to Sweden. A family story has it that a Swedish man fell in love with one of the sisters and wanted them both to stay, promising to take care of them, but they decided to go back to Poland, Wierzbicki said.
story continues below
The items were returned by the Arolsen Archives, the international center on Nazi persecution, which holds information on about 17.5 million people. It stores some 2,000 items that were seized by the Nazis from concentration camp inmates from more than 30 countries, and are intended to be returned to their relatives. When the prisoners were sent to concentration camps, their valuables—wedding rings, watches, gold chains, earrings, and other items—were confiscated and put in envelopes marked with their owners' names. That allowed for the items' return to the families, 80 years later.
(More WWII
stories.)