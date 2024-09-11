Campbell's Just Dropped a Big Part of Its Name

Campbell's Soup is no more—at least not in name. Since 1922, the company has officially been known as Campbell's Soup Company, best known for its red-and-white soup cans featuring the elegant "Campbell's" logo. Now, to better align with its present product lineup, the processed-food giant is dropping the "Soup" part of its name and rebranding as the Campbell's Company, reports the Guardian . "We will always love soup, and we'll never take our eye off of this critical business," CEO Mark Clouse said on Tuesday. "But today, we're so much more than soup."

That "much more" for the New Jersey-based company founded in 1869 includes such brands as Prego sauces, V8 beverages, and Goldfish snacks, among others. The numbers show these other products may be outpacing the company's soup products: In 2023, the former saw a growth in sales of 13%, while soups saw just 3%. Still, even that small growth for soups is being seen as a win for Clouse, per the Wall Street Journal, which notes that the soup business "was in free fall when he arrived" at the company more than five years ago.

The soups had "simply lost favor with consumers and shed market share," per the Journal, which attributes the current sales uptick to "innovative new flavors, a redesigned can, and other needed updates." As for the new name, "this subtle yet important change retains the company's iconic name recognition, reputation, and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company's portfolio," Clouse said Tuesday in a statement, per CNN. The outlet notes that the name shift still needs to go through the approval process at November's annual shareholders meeting. (More Campbell's Soup stories.)