Musk Is Back to Bankrolling GOP Campaigns

Elon Musk is quietly reemerging as a heavyweight Republican donor, this time with a focus on the 2026 battle for Congress. According to Axios , Musk has begun pouring money into GOP House and Senate campaigns, marking a notable shift from his supposed launch of a third " American Party " and vow to back primary challenges to sitting Republican lawmakers after his very public falling-out with President Trump earlier this year. Sources say the billionaire is now giving large checks to party campaign committees and aligned super PACs, positioning himself more like a conventional big-money Republican backer.

The precise size of Musk's latest donations won't be public until campaign filings are released next month, but his involvement could give Republicans a financial lift as they try to hold the House and block a Democratic resurgence in Congress. Musk was already the single largest donor of the 2024 cycle, contributing roughly $291.5 million, mostly to support Trump's reelection. His renewed support followed a dinner last month at the vice president's residence with JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, longtime Trump ally Taylor Budowich, and Jared Birchall, the close aide who oversees Musk's political spending. Musk has already backed Vance for 2028—and 2032, per Politico.

The latest spending caps a volatile year between Musk and Trump. The two men fell out over policy disputes and the withdrawal of a NASA nomination for Musk ally Jared Isaacman. Musk blasted Trump's major spending bill as a "disgusting abomination," and highlighted Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, while Trump labeled Musk "crazy." The temperature has since cooled, with Musk expressing some regret over his harshest comments, per Axios. CNN reports Trump just handed Musk a win in ordering a review of two proxy advisory firms, which Musk criticized after they recommended investors vote against his $1 trillion Tesla pay package.