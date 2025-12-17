California Gives Tesla 90 Days to Fix Self-Driving Claims

Tesla just got a three-month countdown clock from California regulators over how it sells the idea of "self-driving" cars, the Wall Street Journal reports. An administrative law judge found the company misled buyers by suggesting its vehicles could operate autonomously, prompting the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to move toward a 30-day suspension of Tesla's dealer and manufacturing licenses. The misleading marketing has to do with Tesla's "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" systems, the latter of which has since been renamed "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)," CNBC reports. In 2022, when the DMV first made the accusations, the department argued that the so-called "autonomous" modes still required a driver at the wheel, paying attention and prepared to take over steering or braking at a moment's notice.