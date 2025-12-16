The Largest Charitable Donations of 2025

The Chronicle of Philanthropy is out with its annual list of the year's largest charitable donations, with a Nike co-founder coming out on top. Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, made a huge donation to cancer research, accounting for 40% of the combined $5 billion in donations recorded by the organization. The AP notes the list might not be exclusive: Michael and Susan Dell's $6.25 billion donation to investment accounts for US children is excluded because it's not known whether the money will be given to a tax-exempt nonprofit. Meanwhile, MacKenzie Scott's $7.1 billion in donations is overlooked because the money was split between numerous charities. The top three single donations: