Money | philanthropy The Largest Charitable Donations of 2025 Phil and Penny Knight lead the list with $2B gift to a university's cancer research program By Arden Dier Posted Dec 16, 2025 5:28 PM CST Copied Phil Knight, right, and Penny Knight, watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File) See 1 more photo The Chronicle of Philanthropy is out with its annual list of the year's largest charitable donations, with a Nike co-founder coming out on top. Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, made a huge donation to cancer research, accounting for 40% of the combined $5 billion in donations recorded by the organization. The AP notes the list might not be exclusive: Michael and Susan Dell's $6.25 billion donation to investment accounts for US children is excluded because it's not known whether the money will be given to a tax-exempt nonprofit. Meanwhile, MacKenzie Scott's $7.1 billion in donations is overlooked because the money was split between numerous charities. The top three single donations: $2 billion: Phil and Penny Knight gave that amount to the Oregon Health & Science University in August to expand cancer research and clinical trials through its Knight Cancer Institute (so named as a result of a $100 million donation in 2008). $746.7 million: That's the value of the 1.5 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock that investor Warren Buffett donated to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, a charity focused on women's reproductive health and named for his late first wife, in November. $500 million: Before Jeff Bezos' mother, Jackie, died in August, she and her husband, Mike Bezos, donated $500 million to UNICEF USA and its Child Nutrition Fund, which aims to provide healthy food to women and children in need around the globe.