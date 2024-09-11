What to Know About Mexico's Huge New Reform, and Protests

Hundreds of protesters flooded Mexico's Senate on Tuesday before lawmakers approved a controversial constitutional amendment to force all judges to stand for election, which US Ambassador Ken Salazar has said presents "a major risk to the functioning of Mexico's democracy," per CNN. Outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum both back the amendment, which they say will address gross corruption in the courts. More:



The votes: The amendment passed the Senate early Wednesday with an 86-41 vote after passing the lower house 359-135. The Morena ruling party and its allies hold two-thirds of the seats in the lower house and nearly two-thirds in the Senate.

Becoming law: Morena also has a majority in 27 of 32 state legislatures. Just 17 need to ratify the legislation for it to take effect, per the AP. The Washington Post predicts that will happen "quickly."